Urban infra, data centre parks, hydropower projects: Adani unveils $66 billion investment plan for Maharashtra at WEF 2026

The Adani Group announced a $66 billion investment plan for Maharashtra at the 56th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, covering sectors such as aviation, clean energy, urban infrastructure, digital platforms, and advanced manufacturing. It aims to support the state's infrastructure-led growth agenda.

The investment focuses on large-scale urban transformation and next-generation infrastructure projects. One key proposal is the redevelopment of Dharavi, to convert Asia's largest informal settlement into a planned and economically vibrant district.

The group is betting on Navi Mumbai as a growth hub, led by the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which was inaugurated on December 25. It is among India's largest greenfield airports and is expected to increase aviation capacity for the Mumbai metropolitan region while boosting logistics, hospitality, and commercial development.

Other projects include green, integrated data centre parks with a total capacity of 3,000 MW, an integrated arena district near the airport, coal gasification facilities, and pumped-storage hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 8,700 MW.

The plan also proposes semiconductor and display fabrication units, supporting government efforts to encourage private participation in advanced manufacturing under a changing policy framework.

The Adani Group described the investments as a strategic shift from asset creation to ecosystem building. The company aims to create integrated and future-ready platforms to support Maharashtra's economic growth and India's global economic goals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "We will welcome any investor, whether it is the Adani Group or others, who brings investment to Maharashtra, because without investment, jobs will not be created for our youth."

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, said the planned investment will be made over the next seven to ten years.