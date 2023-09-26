V R Rajesh to take charge as Ogilvy India’s CEO

Ogilvy India has announced a change in leadership with currently Group President V.R. Rajesh moving up as CEO. This comes into effect from January 1, 2024. Also, Hephzibah Pathak takes on the role of Executive Chairperson. This will be the first time a woman will be in this role.

Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative and Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India, will now be the Chief Advisor, working closely with the leadership team. Addressing the media in Mumbai, Devika Seth Bulchandani, Global CEO, said Pandey will not be in charge of day-to-day administration. According to Pandey, a 41-year Ogilvy veteran, it is important for stalwarts to take on big responsibilities when they are ready. “I will be discharging the role of someone who guides, mentors and not be in a position of authority.”

A statement put out by Ogilvy said three Chief Creative Officers (CCOs)—Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar and Sukesh Nayak—will join the board of Ogilvy India. The agency’s Chief Strategy Officer, Prem Narayan also joins the board.

