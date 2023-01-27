Vedanta Q3 results: Net profit falls 42% to Rs 3,092 cr, declares interim dividend of Rs 12.5/share

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Resources on Friday reported 42% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,092 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 as against Rs 5,354 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations stayed nearly flat at Rs 33,691 crore in Q3FY23 as compared to Rs 33,697 crore in Q3FY22.

The Anil Agarwal-led company announced an interim dividend of Rs 12.5 per share.

The company's scrip on BSE closed 1.8% lower at Rs 320.45.

