Viacom18 partners with South Africa’s Twenty20 league 'SA20' for exclusive media rights

India’s newest sports network Viacom 18 Sports, on Wednesday, announced a 10-year partnership for exclusive media rights of South Africa’s recently launched premier T20 league ‘SA20’ in India. The new Twenty20 league in South Africa is planned to be launched in January 2023.

Viacom18 Media Private Limited in a statement said that the strategic partnership between “the SA20 and Viacom18 will work closely to grow and engage cricket fans in India” and will be streamed on the Sports 18 television channel and digitally on Jio platforms.

Anil Jayaraj, CEO of Viacom18 Sports, said, “We continue to offer fans an immersive and engaging experience by strengthening our sports portfolio with some of the best cricket action through SA20.”

“T20 is the most popular cricket format with Indian fans. The history and legacy of South Africa cricket and the popularity of South African cricketers in India make it a thrilling proposition for cricket fans in India. We expect significant viewership and fan engagement as the event will be played in prime-time,” Jayaraj added.

The new Twenty20 league will feature six teams playing each other twice in a round-robin stage before the semis and final. In all, 33 matches will be played over four weeks starting January 10, 2023.

Graeme Smith, the former South Africa captain and SA20 League Commissioner, said, “Today is a ground-breaking day for South African cricket. This long-term partnership between the SA20 and Viacom18 as our official Indian broadcaster is a catalyst that supports our ambitions to build the world’s second biggest league.”

The six teams – Joburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals, Durban’s Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town, are owned by groups that have teams across various global leagues including the Indian Premier League.

“With 6 IPL owners expanding their brands in South Africa, Viacom18 is the perfect partner to take the SA20 into the homes of the passionate and cricket-loving Indian market,” Smith added.

The SA20 will also see international stars like Quinton de Kock, Faf Du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder in action.