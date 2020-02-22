Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch date announced; check details

German car maker Volkswagen will launch the new Tiguan Allspace in India on March 6, 2020. The 7-seater version of Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was recently showcased at Auto Expo 2020. The new version will replace the 5-seat Tiguan in the German carmaker's India line-up. The company will announce the prices for the Tiguan AllSpace during the launch event.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is a 7-seater car with a 190hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine compared to the current Tiguan's 143hp, 2.0-litre diesel mill. The car boasts of a large boot space and roomy interiors, and can be a good option for adventure seeking buyers. It will come equipped with full-LED headlights with DRLs, full-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, beige 'Vienna' leather seats, a 3-zone automatic climate control for the AC, keyless entry and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will compete with its Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4.

At the recently concluded Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, the German car maker had Volkswagen Tiguan, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace. It had also announced the start of pre-booking for Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc at the Auto Expo.

"With the Indian premier of VW's SUV family, the brand is showcasing its clear direction and focus for the Indian market. Our SUV range over the next two years will cater to every customer segment. We will be launching the Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc in H1 2020 in turn giving customer a plethora of options from the VW brand," Steffen Knapp, Director VW passenger cars India, had said at Auto Expo event.

According to Volkswagen, the VW T-Roc has a "progressive" design, with a coupe-style roof, and wide front-end. It is equipped with day-time running lights and LED headlights, and come with a dual tone roof top to enhance its sporty look. The car will be equipped with a TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol engine, which is mated to VW's 7-speed DSG gearbox. It'll consist of all standard equipment that's part of the brand's global portfolio, including panaromic sunroof, six airbags, ABS, ESC and infotainment solutions for Apple and Android users.

