War in Ukraine beginning to sound like modern-day 'Dr Strangelove': Anand Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra has stated that the ongoing war in Ukraine is beginning to sound like a modern version of 1964's Dr Strangelove, a black comedy directed by Stanley Kubrick. Mahindra also compared the geo-political climate around the war in Ukraine to a Netflix series which is a combination of horror and comedy.

Mahindra had retweeted a news article from The Times which stated that Russian state TV has issued a warning that Moscow could wipe out Britain in a nuclear attack for supporting Ukraine.

"This is beginning to sound like some modern-day Dr Strangelove film or a Netflix serial that's a combination of comedy and horror," wrote Anand Mahindra. He pleaded that people should remember that they are leaving in the 21s century and let common sense prevail.

"Can we please remember this is the 21st century and let common sense prevail?" asked Mahindra. "Can we get back to improving the quality of people's lives? Enough," he further added.

On February 24, Russian forces had launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. After more than two months, the conflict is still going on.

Mahindra compared the current situation to Dr Strangelove as the film satirised the fears of nuclear annihilation amid the Cold War between the USSR and the United States. In the movie, the actions of one man lead to the entire world being completed destroyed in a nuclear holocaust.

Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, more commonly known simply as Dr Strangelove, was directed, produced, and co-written by Stanley Kubrick and stars Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, and Slim Pickens.

