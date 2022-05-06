Anand Mahindra teases launch of new SUV Z101: Watch video here

Mahindra & Mahindra, on Friday, launched the teaser for the brand new SUV Z101 and claimed that the new four-wheeler will be the 'Big Daddy of SUVS'. The video, with the background voice of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, features employees, acknowledging their contribution to the making of this SUV.

Mahindra says that the Z101 has been designed by the Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) in Mumbai, and engineered at the state-of-the-art facilities of Mahindra Research Valley (M.R.V.) near Chennai.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra group also shared the teaser on his Twitter profile calling the new launch as "Bolder, Better, Bigger..."

The video features the SUV sprinting on the banking of the world-class Mahindra SUV Proving Track located in Tamil Nadu but the company is yet to reveal more details about their new addition.

As of now, the current-gen Scorpio has no direct rival in the Indian market but does face competition from similarly priced SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, among others.

Besides, Mahindra has been doing well on the SUV front as this segment contributed the highest to its monthly sales. Mahindra has some of the top-selling models in the SUV segment like Scorpio, Thar, XUV700 and XUV300.

Earlier, the leaked images of the Mahindra Scorpio have given us a preliminary look at the interior of the Mahindra Scorpio. Based on the spy shots it is clear that the all-new Scorpio will retain its big size. Moreover, the car boasts of LED projector headlamps as well as LED fog lamps with C-shaped LED DRLs placed on the housing.



The new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to launch soon this year. It is expected to have two engine options for sale in the form of a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. The engines will be mated with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.