Watch: Infosys opens digital centre in Canada’s Calgary; to create 1,000 new jobs by 2024

Infosys has opened a digital centre in Calgary in the Canadian province of Alberta. The company expects to create 1,000 new jobs by 2024. Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta, took to social media to share a video from the opening. He said in the event that it is a great day for Alberta’s economic renaissance, diversification, the tech sector, and job creation.

Kenney told Infosys that they have chosen the right place for the expansion in Canada. “Your [Infosys’] presence here is a great seal of approval for Alberta’s audacious ambition to become a global tech hub,” he said. Kenney said that they are looking forward to Infosys’ next 1,000 employees in Alberta.

Infosys had said in its announcement on September 26 that the digital centre would bring 1,000 jobs to Calgary in two years. This figure is twice the number the company had originally committed when it first expanded into the region in 2021.

This announcement is in line with Canada’s commitment to increase its workforce in the country to 8,000 employees by 2024.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys said that they chose Calgary because it is a centre of tech excellence with rich IT talent and a strategic location.

With the centre located in the Gulf Canada Square in the city’s downtown commercial district, Infosys aims to work more closely with its cliends in the region to “develop cross-industry solutions to pressing business challenges in such areas as intelligent automation, green technology, user experience and advanced digital technologies, including big data and cloud”.

The centre will train, upskill and reskill Infosys and client employees in the technologies required to help Canada accelerate its digital transformation.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said, “Building a thriving innovation ecosystem takes a village, and Infosys will play a key role in our growth. In particular, Infosys’ partnerships with local universities to train Calgary students and create job opportunities will help propel us forward.”

Kenney said that in just a year since Infosys announced that it would continue to grow in the region and bring 500 skilled jobs, they have already delivered on that commitment. He also lauded Infosys for doubling on the promise and bringing 1,000 jobs.

Infosys with University of Alberta will also provide recent graduates and experienced professionals exposure to the latest training, research and career mentorship.

