Reliance Retail Limited on Thursday announced the acquisition of Anomaly, the global haircare brand founded by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The acquisition includes Anomaly's trademarks, brand assets, and digital properties, giving Reliance Retail full ownership of the brand's intellectual property and digital ecosystem.

Founded in 2021, Anomaly positions itself as a clean, vegan, and high-performance hair care brand at an accessible price point. The company said the brand has already built an international presence across key global markets.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: Reliance Retail Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 3, 563 crore, revenue rises 11%

Reliance Retail said it plans to scale Anomaly through its retail network and omnichannel platforms, including Tira, as it deepens its presence in the fast-growing beauty segment.

Reliance Retail Executive Director Isha Ambani said bringing Anomaly into the company's portfolio marked a "strategic step in expanding our basket of new-age, high-growth beauty brands."

"Anomaly's strong global positioning, clean formulation philosophy, and accessible pricing make it a compelling addition to our ecosystem. We see immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging our omnichannel capabilities and deep consumer insights, while continuing to grow its international presence," she added.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: 'Distinctive player': Reliance Retail acquires Himalayan-inspired beauty brand Pahadi Local

India to be priority market

Reliance Retail said India will be a priority market for the brand, with new product innovation tailored to Indian hair and scalp needs expected to drive growth. The company also said it would continue expanding Anomaly internationally, including in North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

Priyanka Chopra will continue to be involved with the brand as Creative Director, overseeing innovation, brand vision, and product development. "This is a defining moment for Anomaly. What began as a deeply personal journey has grown into a brand with real purpose and global ambition, and Reliance Retail’s acquisition marks an exciting new chapter," she said.

Advertisement

"Their scale, retail expertise, and commitment to innovation will allow us to bring Anomaly to far more consumers in India and around the world," she said, adding that she was "especially excited to be working alongside the inimitable Isha Ambani".



