Reliance Retail Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 3, 563 crore, revenue rises 11%

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, RIL's retail arm on Friday announced a 0.5 percent rise in March quarter net profit. Net profit rose to Rs 3563 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 3545 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Revenue rose 11.1% to Rs 87344 crore in Q4 against Rs 78622 crore (YoY).

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EBITDA climbed 3.1% to Rs 6921 crore in Q4 against Rs 6711 crore in the year ago period. However, Reliance Retail's EBITDA margin shrinked by 60 bps to 7.9% in the last quarter against 8.5% a year ago.

On the other hand, annual revenue came at Rs 370,026 crore, risng 11.8% Y-o-Y from Rs 3,30,870 crore in FY25. Annual EBITDA rose 7.9% to Rs 27,033 crore Y-o-Y from Rs 25053 crore a year ago.

Annual PAT came at Rs 13,838 crore, rising 11.7% Y-o-Y form Rs 12,388 crore .

The firm said it had 387 million registered customers, 1.93 billion annual transactions in FY26.

It opened 1,564 new stores across FY26. Hyper-local daily orders rose 300% plus Y-o-Y in Q4.