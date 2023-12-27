Who is Jatin Dalal? All about the Cognizant CFO who Wipro is suing

Wipro, the third-largest software services exporter in India, has slapped a lawsuit against its former Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Jatin Dalal, in a Bengaluru civil court.

The exact reason behind the IT firm's legal action is unclear, but according to reports, Dalal has asked the court to move the matter to arbitration.

Both Wipro and Dalal have presented their arguments, and a hearing is reportedly scheduled for January 3. The court will then decide if the dispute should move to arbitration. Wipro had announced Dalal's resignation as CFO in September and appointed Aparna Iyer as his successor.

BT couldn't independently verify the report.

Who is Jatin Dalal?

Dalal, who served as Wipro's CFO since 2015, quit the firm on November 30. Cognizant Technology had appointed Dalal as their CFO in September, succeeding Jan Siegmund, who plans to retire early 2024.

Dalal will be reporting to Cognizant's CEO, S Ravi Kumar. In his new role, Dalal will be overseeing various financial functions globally, such as financial planning and analysis, accounting and controllership, tax, treasury, internal audit, corporate development, investor relations, and enterprise risk management.

Dalal has been with Wipro for over 20 years, his exit is the latest among the slew of top level resignations the firm has seen over the past few months.

The legal wrangle comes days after the software firm filed a complaint against a former senior executive for violation of a non-compete clause in his employment contract to join Cognizant.

Mohd Haque, Wipro’s former senior vice president (SVP) and head of healthcare and medical devices for the Americas, joined Cognizant as its SVP and business unit head for life sciences, before the end of his non-compete clause tenure till August 1, 2023.

There were reports that former L&T Infotech CEO Sanjay Jalona was to join the company but the firm has panned the development.

