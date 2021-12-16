Wipro acquires US-based LeanSwift; to expand its cloud transformation biz

Global information technology and consulting company Wipro announced on Wednesday that it signed an agreement to acquire US-based LeanSwift Solutions. The acquisition is in line with Wipro’s strategy to invest and expand its cloud transformation business through Wipro FullStride Cloud Services.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of the quarter ending March 31, 2022, Wipro stated in a BSE filing.

With its capabilities in both consulting and implementation space, LeanSwift will establish Wipro’s position in the Infor industry cloud services, the companies mentioned in a statement. The combined entity will enable Wipro in key transformation deals, especially in the manufacturing and distribution industry, combining Infor CloudSuite and cloud-native digital capabilities.

LeanSwift has development offices across the US, Sweden and India with clients spanning across manufacturing, distribution, chemicals, fashion, and food & beverages. Headquartered in Florida, LeanSwift offers services in ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations. Their core business is providing consulting, business solutions and technical services to customers in the Infor space.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President of Applications & Data, iDEAS, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s deep domain capabilities and integrated cloud portfolio under Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, combined with LeanSwift’s strong Infor credentials, brings a unique value proposition for our customers to drive digital transformation based on Infor’s industry cloud platforms.”

LeanSwift CEO Anise Madh said, “Over the last 10 years, LeanSwift has gathered deep functional and technical expertise working across the globe for various customers. We have built value added products and carved a niche for ourselves in the industry as an Infor services specialist.”

