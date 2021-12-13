Wipro expands sports, entertainment offerings with launch of Wipro VisionEDGE solution

IT giant Wipro on Monday announced the launch of Wipro VisionEDGE, a dynamic digital signage and omnichannel advertising solution, to expand its sports, retail, transportation, and entertainment offerings.

Formerly known as Cisco Vision, Wipro VisionEDGE offers a converged platform for innovation, and allows brands to manage, and stream content to deepen customer engagement, the firm said in a statement.

Wipro stated that as stadiums, airports, retailers, and other venues seek more efficient ways to engage with customers, Wipro VisionEDGE solution offers the flexibility to deliver a wide range of high-quality video and advertising to transform customer experience.

Wipro VisionEdge will leverage the potential of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to deliver clients the ability to unlock new business value from their brand properties and create new revenue streams, the statement said.

Wipro has partnered with Cisco to offer the solution to customers through the Cisco SolutionsPlus program and Cisco Global Price List in late 2021. In addition, both companies will continue to invest in the go-to-market plans and expand into newer potential applications for the Wipro VisionEDGE solution

"The launch of Wipro VisionEDGE through Cisco's SolutionsPlus program will significantly expand our solution and services reach to worldwide customers," said Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President & Sector Head - Sports, Communications, Media, Technology, Wipro Limited.

Wipro will continue to build new features, capabilities and services leveraging its EngineeringNXT and 5G offerings to deliver value and new business opportunities for its customers, Joshi added.

Ken Martin, Managing Director Global Sales - Sports, Media, and Entertainment Industry Group, Cisco, said, "As the digital advertising market continue to grow and transform, we are excited to build on our partnership to deliver Wipro VisionEDGE and best-of-breed solutions to our customers."

Also Read: Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures invests in beauty brand Soulflower