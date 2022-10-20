Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as new Chief Executive Officer for its Americas 2 Strategic market unit

Tech giant Wipro announced today that it has appointed Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately. Dann will also join the Wipro Executive Board. In her new role, Dann will focus on increasing bookings, large deal signings, and revenue in high growth strategic areas, the company said.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro, said that under Dann's bold and transformational leadership, the company will continue to expand its businesses in an efficient and sustainable way and collaborate with clients and partners to build innovative solutions.

Dann, in a statement, said that she is honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead Wipro’s Americas 2 Business Unit as Chief Executive Officer. "During the last year and half, I have experienced immense pride in being a part of Wipro’s incredible transformation journey and I am delighted to help further realize the firm’s vision and ambitions, while maximising the value we bring to clients," she added.

Dann joined Wipro in April 2021 as US Senior Vice President for Capital Markets and Insurance. In this role, she has served as a catalyst for the accelerated growth and has worked to consolidate Wipro’s portfolio, foster client relationships, and build a high-performance culture.

Dann, who holds a B.S. degree from Cornell University, will be taking over the Americas 2 leadership role from Angan Guha. Prior to joining Wipro, Dann held leadership roles at Avanade, IBM, and EY.



