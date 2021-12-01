Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures invests in beauty brand Soulflower

Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures, the venture capital fund of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has signed an agreement to invest in Soulflower, a D2C company in the clean beauty space. Soulflower is founded by Natasha Tuli, a woman entrepreneur focused on transforming the natural personal care category of face, body & hair care products. The brand claims to have unique formulations developed through robust R&D and sustainable manufacturing.

The funds raised will be invested in increasing brand transparency for consumers by adopting technology in Seed-to-Skin, sustainable manufacturing, and pure ingredient sourcing from The Soulflower Farm.

“Our investment in Soulflower is part of our strategy to support innovative D2C Clean Beauty Brands. We want to back authentic brands that address the unique requirements of consumers. Natasha has built her business on the principles of transparency & innovation. The brand has served over 1 million customers till date. This is our 5th investment of our fund,” said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures.



“We are excited to be supported by Wipro Consumer Care. It helps us in our journey towards the rapid expansion of our e-commerce footprint. Making natural solutions for face, skin and hair accessible to everyone is our motto,” said Natasha Tuli, Founder and CEO, Soulflower.

Maple Capital Advisors acted as the sole & exclusive financial advisor to Soulflower for this fundraise.

Also Read: Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Wipro and more

Also Read: India can have 9-10 million strong tech workforce in next few years: Nandan Nilekani