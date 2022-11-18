Wipro opens APMEA headquarters in Dubai; to focus on expansion in the region

Leading technology services company Wipro has announced the opening of its Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) headquarters in Dubai. Executive Chairman Rishad Premji called it a great fit as the company continues to expand in the region.

The new office has been opened at Dubai World Trade Centre’s One Central business establishment. The headquarters will lead the company’s expansion and investments across UAE and APMEA. It will be responsible for the business, technology, and transformation agendas of clients in sectors such as financial services, retail, telecom, energy and utilities, and the public sector.

Wipro began its operations in UAE in 2001. The APMEA strategic market unit generates $1.5 billion in revenue for the company. It employs over 30,000 personnel.

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro, said, “We are pleased to launch our APMEA headquarters in Dubai, which opens a new chapter for Wipro in a fast-moving, technology-first market. Dubai is a gateway to the world, and its progressive government, multicultural workforce, and business-friendly policies, makes it a great fit for us as we expand our footprint across the APMEA regions.”

Thrilled and privileged to have hosted his highness @HamdanMohammed and his highness @MaktoumMohammed at our new Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa HQ in Dubai. Deeply appreciate your patronage and support. @Wipro https://t.co/3DPzrTx3rd — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) November 16, 2022

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that establishment of the new facility in Dubai reflects the emirate’s growing profile as a global hub for leading IT companies from across the world. The innovation driven growth has made Dubai a magnet for investments, he said. “The city is also the ideal base to access some of the world’s best technology talent, which continues to gravitate to Dubai to take advantage of its rich growth opportunities and high living standards,” he said.

The Crown Prince visited the facility on the inaugural day along with the Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The new Wipro facility will also include a co-innovation space where strategic partners such as AWS, Microsoft, HPE, Informatica, Palo Alto Networks, SAS, and Snowflake, will collaborate with Wipro to co-create joint solutions in key sectors and technologies.

The headquarters will house locally-specialised teams from its global technology and management consultancy focused on financial services, Capco, its strategic design and innovation company, Designit.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD at Wipro said that the company will leverage its global capabilities, local expertise, as well as its global partner ecosystem to co-create solutions for their customers in the region.

Wipro earlier this month announced the appointment of industry veteran Simmi Dhamija as the Chief Operating Officer for APMEA. Dhamija will lead the delivery and operations of the strategy market unit across different regions and support the profitable growth ambitions. It also announced the appointment of another industry veteran, Warren Zambelli, as Managing Director for Africa.

