Wipro appoints Warren Zambelli as MD for Africa, Simmi Dhamija as COO for APMEA

Wipro, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Warren Zambelli as Managing Director for Africa, and Simmi Dhamija as the Chief Operating Officer for APMEA (Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa). This comes a day after the global information technology company announced the appointment of industry veteran Christopher Smith as the MD for Australia and New Zealand.

Zambelli, who will take over the reins of the Africa division, has over 20 years of experience across capital markets, banking, insurance, telecom and retail. He has held various leadership roles where he professionalised and expanded businesses while helping clients to set up, transform and optimise across Africa. His last stint was in Mastercard, where he was the Advisors Division Lead.

Anis Chenchah, member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA, said that Zambelli’s appointment is in line with the company's ambitions to become the leading and most responsible organisation in Africa. He said that the veteran’s consulting and services experience in the African markets will come in handy to lead the company’s sustainable growth.

“It is a privilege to be entrusted with the Wipro people and business in the Africa markets that offer such a promising future. We are conscious of our purpose, eagerly anticipate further partnerships with clients to accelerate the realisation of their objectives, and are passionate to deliver on our commitment to social good affording collective growth,” said Warren Zambelli.

Meanwhile, Simmi Dhamija, who has been appointed as the COO of APMEA, will lead the delivery and operations of the strategy market unit across different regions and support the profitable growth ambitions. Like Zambelli, Dhamija is also an industry veteran with over two decades of experience.

Dhamija is joining Wipro from Tech Mahindra, where she was the Chief Transformation Officer. Anis Chenchah said that Dhamija has a ‘critical mission’ of leading the evolution of their operating model towards maximizing client centricity and employee empowerment, along with improving thefinancial performance and bringing simplicity, agility and efficiency to the work culture.

“I deeply admire Wipro’s long-standing commitment to its values and purpose, and am honoured to be a part of this organization, especially the dynamic and innovative leadership team of APMEA. I am energized to help our clients in accelerating their digital transformation journeys, and lead APMEA to its next phase of innovation and operational excellence,” said Simmi Dhamija.

The veteran is also a speaker and recipient of many accolades. The IMT Ghaziabad alumna serves on the advisory board of the Pinkishe foundation, a non-government organisation focused on the development, well-being of women and girls. She is also part of the FICCI – WISE Council.

Also read: Wipro appoints Christopher Smith as Managing Director for Australia, New Zealand