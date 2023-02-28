Wipro reshuffles management, business units amid macroeconomic uncertainties

Indian IT company Wipro will reshuffle its management and business units under four broad categories starting April 1 amid macroeconomic uncertainties and changing client needs.

Previously the company’s business was broadly divided under iCORE, including cloud, cybersecurity and digital operations, and iDEAS, focussing on engineering, application services, etc. Under the new model, Wipro’s business will have four broad categories, termed as global business lines (GBLs) by the company.

The four new GBLs will be focussing on cloud, consulting, engineering, and enterprise technologies. Each of these GBLs will also have a Global Head who will report to CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte.

The company announced that Jo Debecker, who was roped in from European IT company Atos in the year 2022, will be the Global Head of their cloud GBL, Wipro Full Stride Cloud. It is worth noting that there is a constantly increasing demand for cloud services and this is also reflected in Wipro’s financial statements. Over one-third of the company’s revenues are derived from its cloud capabilities.

The second GBL would focus on enterprise tech and will be headed by Nagendra Bandaru, who is presently the head of the company’s iCORE business category. Wipro’s cloud capabilities were previously a part of iCORE, which under this new model is a standalone GBL.

Bandaru’s GBL is dubbed Wipro Enterprise Futuring and will offer solutions for large scale enterprise transformation with artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, and automation and will also delve into cybersecurity.

Wipro Engineering Edge will be the third GBL by the company and will focus on engineering solutions like 5G, IoT, embedded systems, data, etc, and will be headed by Harmeet Chauhan. Chauhan was previously the Senior Vice President of Wipro Engineering.

Wipro’s consulting acquisitions, Capco, Designit, and other in-house consulting businesses, will be clubbed under the Wipro Consulting GBL. Wipro Consulting will not have a single Global Head but the heads of these acquired companies will report to Delaporte. Nicolas Parmaksizian is the CEO of Designit, Lance Levy is the CEO of Capco and Philippe Dintrans is the Global Head of Wipro Domain and Consulting.

Delaporte noted in an address to employees and stakeholders that the macroeconomic conditions and changing client needs compelled the company to change its business lines.

“We have outgrown the two-business line model that we had set at the beginning of our journey,” he explained.

The CEO added, “This evolution of our business lines will allow us to sharpen our focus on clients and simplify how we orchestrate internally and across our ecosystem. Our new model will accelerate speed-to-market, streamline decision-making, and allow us to channel investments more effectively and efficiently. Deepening our alignment with clients will allow us to adopt a more customized and specialized approach to their needs, unlocking new growth opportunities for our — and our clients’ — business.”

The company reported last month that its profit rose 2.8 per cent year-on-year in Q3 FY 2022-23. The IT major guided for an 11.5-12.0 per cent growth in IT services revenues in constant currency terms (CC). This translated into the guidance of minus 0.6 per cent to 1 per cent revenue growth sequentially in constant CC terms for the March quarter.

