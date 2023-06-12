Wipro says won't hire anymore with 30% pay hike, asks employees to be at office thrice a week

Wipro’s CHRO Saurabh Govil has revealed some major details about what the company expects from its employees and how they want to compensate them.

He told Times of India that the IT company won’t be hiring new people with a very big pay hike, which was seen during Covid, and that the new employees who will be improving their skills will be eligible to receive premium pay.

Govil revealed that Wipro won’t be hiring new people at a straight 30 percent salary hike, which used to be the case in 2021 when several opportunities and high attrition rates were available as interest rates were kept lower and investments in start-ups were at their peak. However, he added, things have now changed and people who have niche skills, including generative AI and cybersecurity, will get premium pay.

“In 2021, people had a lot of opportunities, our attrition was high and people were being hired at 30% premiums. That will not happen now. But now, niche skills like generative AI and cybersecurity will get a premium,” the key Wipro official said.

He asserted that Wipro aims to automate most of the functions that a HR has to deal with. The company wants 80 percent of the queries to be resolved through bots, so that HR professionals could act as coaches to managers and focus more on how better build teams and manage them.

Govil also told the newspaper that Wipro expects employees to work from office. He said that the existing employees who have been working from home are asked to return to the office thrice a week. Wipro hasn’t yet made work from office policy mandatory.

The employees are repeatedly getting reminders to return to office, but Govil says employees are reluctant to work from office as many believe that the same can be done from home without affecting productivity.

The latest development comes just a few weeks after it was reported that 92% of freshers have been hired by the IT company at a lower salary of Rs 3.5 lakh per year. This is very low compared to the original offer of Rs 6.5 lakh per year, as per previous reports.

