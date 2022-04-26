Wipro to acquire consulting firm Rizing for $540 million

Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rizing Intermediate Holdings, Inc. (“Rizing”), a SAP consulting firm for $540 million.

Rizing is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Wipro, after a recent merger of another US Based consulting firm.

Rizing’s industry expertise and SAP consulting capabilities in enterprise asset management, consumer industries, and human experience management, will be instrumental in advancing Wipro’s position as a sought-after advisor for clients’ most complex SAP transformations, Wipro said in a press release.

“Our clients’ digital transformation needs are rapidly evolving, and they are turning to us to help them become Intelligent enterprises. Rizing’s domain expertise, combined with our cloud and digital solutions, will allow us to help clients unlock new value and build agile businesses for a new era of digitalization," said Rajan Kohli, President of Wipro’s iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services) business.

With the acquisition, Wipro expects Rizing to become a critical extension of its SAP Cloud practice and FullStride Cloud Services, along with offering unique business opportunities and new competitive advantages through SAP cloud implementations.

This deal will help Wipro expand its leadership in oil & gas, utilities, manufacturing, and consumer industries.

“This is the next phase of growth for Rizing. With Wipro’s backing, we will be able to enhance the value we deliver to our current clients and bring our differentiated offering to a broader universe of businesses,” said Mike Maiolo, Chief Executive Officer, Rizing.

Also Read: "Mr Musk knows this well": EU says its rules apply to all online platforms

Also Read: Bajaj Finserv MARKETS: One-stop Shop for ICICI Credit Cards and Helpline Numbers