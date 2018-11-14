scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

World's first underwater hotel opens in Maldives! And, it's very expensive

If you want to experience the beauty of aquatic life, the Maruka could be your best bet. You will be able to look at marine life from the glass-walled bedroom.

Picture credits: Justin Nicholas Picture credits: Justin Nicholas

What better way to celebrate your honeymoon, or that vacation you have been planning, at a residence that is literally under the sea! Yes, you read it right. The world's first underwater residence has opened in Maldives. A part of the MURAKA residence in Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has been built 16.4 ft under the Indian Ocean.

MURAKA means coral in Maldivian language Dhivehi. So, if you want to experience the beauty of aquatic life, the MURAKA could be your best bet. You will be able to look at marine life from the glass-walled bedroom.

The Maruka has been built at a cost of around Rs 108 crore. So, how much will you have to splurge to book a room?

Click here to Enlarge
 

A lot, actually. First of all, the hotel suite can't be booked for just one night. You'll have to plan a stay of minimum four days. Also, it will cost around Rs 36.07 lakh per night excluding taxes. Some of the luxuries that you can enjoy are 90-minute massages, a private speed boat, and fitness instructor available on call.

Click here to Enlarge
 

This underwater residence has been designed by Ahmed Saleen, who is the director of Crown Company, a privately owned Maldivian firm that specialises in resort infrastructure. The residence has been made using steel, acrylic, concrete.

Click here to Enlarge
 

The hotel has two levels-- one above the water and another below. The level below the water has a bedroom, a living space and a bathroom. Above the sea, part of the residence has integrated living, dining, entertainment and sleeping space.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos