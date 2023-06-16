Worry for Zomato, Swiggy? Big discounts coming on food items on ONDC

ONDC, Open Network for Digital Commerce, has announced its first-ever network partner initiative called "Super Saver Sundays". The event, starting on June 18, 2023, in conjunction with Father's Day, aims to bring exclusive offers and discounts to consumers.

ONDC plans on building on the success of previous campaigns that went live in early May. The network noted in a release that this time Magicpin, Paytm, and Phonepe's Pincode, have joined forces to create new discount opportunities for customers. The upcoming Super Saver Sunday is expected to be the first of many similar events, offering the best hyperlocal delivery options at the best prices. While these initial participants are confirmed, other partners are also anticipated to join.

T Koshy, the CEO of ONDC said in a statement, “We are thrilled to see this Sunday initiative by network participants, as it will propel more and more consumers to try this new way of digital commerce. We applaud such initiative by our Network Participants as well as sellers and their exclusive offers, which will create a vibrant experience that transcends traditional online shopping.”

During the Super Saver Sunday, all participating vendors will provide exclusive discounts, starting from 50 per cent off and potentially going even higher, on select food delivery orders from popular food chains such as Rebel Food brands (Faasos, Oven Story, Behrouz Biryani), McDonald's, WowMomo, Pizza Hut, Barbeque Nation, and Barista. Consumers will be able to enjoy seamless savings through the ONDC network, enhancing their dining experiences.

To access the discounts, users can search for ONDC on buyer-apps like Magicpin, Paytm, and Pincode. They will then have access to a curated selection of restaurants and delivery services that offer exclusive discounts.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of Magicpin, said after the announcement, “"From 100 orders a day to now breaching 30,000 orders a day mark within the first 9 weeks of our joining the network, this has been a phenomenal ride for us on the ONDC network.”

“We are excited to be a part of Super Saver Sundays initiative and remain committed to creating a seamless and rewarding experience for everyone and look forward to exceeding expectations every step of the way,” he added.

When the network started one of its campaign in May, analysts and customers started comparing the prices of ONDC with Zomato, Swiggy.

