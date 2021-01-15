YES Bank launches wellness themed credit card; check details

Private sector lender YES Bank has teamed up with Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited to launch 'YES BANK Wellness' and 'YES BANK Wellness Plus' credit cards, which aimed at the holistic health, self-care and wellness of consumers. With Wellness Card, YES Bank customers can avail complimentary health checkups or lifestyle benefits or consultations with doctors.

This card has been designed keeping the holistic wellness needs of consumers. By registering on the Aditya Birla Multiply App, consumers can enjoy complementary benefits such as annual health check-ups, round the clock doctor or counsellor helpline, in-studio or home based workout sessions as well as personalised diet plans.

This credit card comes with first year membership fee of Rs 1,999 plus taxes and renewal fee of Rs 1,999 and taxes.

Speaking on the launch, Rajanish Prabhu, Business Head - Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition at YES BANK, said, "We are pleased to partner with Aditya Birla Wellness and offer consumers a unique wellness credit card with exciting offers and rewards. As we adapt to the new normal, prioritising the health and well-being as individuals and that of our loved ones has become ever more important. This card has been designed keeping the holistic wellness needs of consumers in mind and it is a compelling value proposition."

"YES BANK and Aditya Birla Wellness will leverage each other's technology capabilities and strong customer connect to grow our business from this attractive and new market segment,"

"We are pleased to announce our association with YES BANK for the launch of this unique co-branded wellness credit card, to further our goal of a healthy India," said Murtuza Arsiwala, Head - Wellness, Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited.

"Our aim is to influence, motivate, and incentivise individuals to accomplish their health and wellness goals while also living a fulfilling life. With the launch of this unique wellness credit card, we want to incentivise customers by providing them access to a holistic platform as well as innovative tools to accomplish their health and wellness goals," Arsiwala added.

Here are key benefits of YES Bank Wellness Credit Card: