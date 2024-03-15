Zee CTO Nitin Mittal resigns as company streamlines technology & data vertical

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Friday said that it has made changes in the technology and data vertical. Nitin Mittal, President, Technology and Data at Zee Entertainment, has tendered his resignation which has been accepted by MD and CEO, Punit Goenka.

In a press statement, the company said that Amrit Thomas, responsible for Data Science, Kishore Krishnamurthy, responsible for Engineering, Bhushan Kolleri, responsible for Product and Vishal Somani, responsible for Enterprise and Content Technology will report into Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms on an interim basis.

Earlier this month, Rahul Johri, who led the the revenue and monetization vertical, resigned from the post earlier this month.

This comes days after the broadcaster announced strategic changes in the revenue vertical of the broadcast business.

The company said that the current steps taken by the MD & CEO are aimed towards achieving a cost-effective structure, optimizing the resources and maintaining a sharp focus on quality, enabling continued success for the long-term growth of the Company.

Earlier in the day, Zee Entertainment said that Walt Disney-owned Star India has started arbitration proceedings against the broadcaster for alleged non-compliance with the terms of a cricket broadcasting agreement between the companies.

Following the cancellation of Zee-Sony deal, Zee Entertainment Enterprises terminated the deal for broadcasting ICC men’s and under-19 tournaments. The agreement was signed in 2022. Under the Arbitration Rules of London Court of International Arbitration, Star India claimed that Zee is in non-compliance with the terms of the agreement dated August 26, 2022.

Star India has asked Zee Entertainment to pay for damages for non-compliance with the terms of the alliance agreement dated August 26, 2022.

"We hereby inform you that, on March 14, 2024, Star India Private Limited ('Star') has initiated arbitration proceedings against the Company, under the alliance agreement dated August 26, 2022 entered between Star and the company, by filing a request for arbitration," Zee Entertainment said in an exchange filing today.

Zee said it disagrees with Star's claim and will be filing "appropriate response".