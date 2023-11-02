Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath is youngest philanthropist, Kamath brothers donated Rs 110 cr in FY23: EdelGive Hurun India List 2023

The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 was released on Thursday, where Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath emerged as the youngest philanthropist. Nikhil, along with his brother and Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, donated Rs 110 crore in the given year.

Both the brothers have been in news to donate generously. The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 revealed that in FY22, the brother collectively increased their donation by 300 per cent to Rs 100 crore, which made them the ninth-largest individual givers in India.

In 2021, the duo announced to pledge a quarter of their personal wealth to philanthropy, with plans to give back Rs 750 crore over the next three years.

On the individual level, Nikhil, known for his work in different sectors, signed the Giving Pledge and joined several wealthy individuals across the globe and committed to donate 50 per cent of his wealth to charitable causes, including climate change, education and health care.

Nikhil became the fourth Indian to become a part of this community, founded by Warren Buffett, Melinda French Gates, and Bill Gates in 2010, after former Wipor chairman Azim Premji, Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, the billionaire entrepreneur and co-founder of Infosys.

Nikhil, whose net worth estimated by Forbes is about $3.45 billion, has his own foundation, Young Indian Philanthropic Pledge (YIPP) that ties up with leaders from the startup ecosystem to give away at least 25 per cent of their net worth to philanthropic causes.

Nithin, on the other hand, heads the Rainmatter Foundation that supports organisations and projects working on climate action.

Others on the list

As per the latest EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, the most generous in India was HCL Group founder Shiv Nadar, who donated Rs 2,042 crore in a year. He retained the title of "India's Most Generous" for the third time in 5 years. He donated Rs 5.6 crore per year.

Wipro's Azim Premji was in the second spot with an annual donation of Rs 1,774 crore. Rohini Nilekani, 64, is the most generous woman philanthropist in the list with an annual donation of Rs 170 crore. Others on the list are Anu Aga, former head of Thermax, and Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of USV Private Limited, who donated Rs 23 crore each in the year.

