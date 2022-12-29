'Looking for a rockstar EA': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath is hiring; here's the job post

New-age broking agency Zerodha is looking for an Executive Assistant, who can manage businesses, and investments, and follow through on projects in the company. Posting the job opening on Twitter, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath wrote the applicant should be extremely entrepreneurial and diligent, with writing, communication, and time-management skills being important.

He added: “If you know someone who fits this role, could be someone who can grow but needs to have the right opportunities, or is a multipotentialite who enjoys doing various things, please reshare or tag them below and tell us why you'd be fit for this job in 100 words!"

#Looking for a rockstar #EA who can manage businesses/investments, lead and follow through on projects, work on maximizing budgets and increase efficiency. Besides being extremely entrepreneurial and diligent, writing, communication and time-management skills are important. pic.twitter.com/6JdkWIA0kV — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) December 29, 2022

In the thread of tweets, he added that: “This job has a lot of room for growth, Qualification/age/gender doesn't matter, CTC between 10-20 LPA." Interested candidates can apply via the link given in the tweets on his official handle.

Kamath recently shared his view on moonlighting, which is still a raging issue in the country. Batting in favour of the practice, Zerodha co-founder said the practice was “not wrong”, but stressed upon better transparency between employees and employers. Moonlighting is a practice wherein an employee, already employed full-time, takes a part-time gig.

Kamath, in an interaction with News 18, said that moonlighting practice could be unavoidable in the future as many people might take up multiple jobs to earn a decent living. “I believe that broadly we are moving towards a gig economy where many people might do many jobs at the same point in time. The problem could be with misrepresenting what one is doing," he said.

He added: "I don't think moonlighting is wrong per se, but if you were to represent your employer that you're working full time and not doing anything else, but working on the side, it's a problem. What we need probably is increased transparency where people report the different roles and jobs that they might be doing -- under those circumstances, I don't think moonlighting is too big of a problem."

Moonlighting has divided the IT sector in India in the past few months as many companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro have objected to the practice. Many employees have been moonlighting during the pandemic period for additional income and to safeguard themselves against job loss, when most were working remotely.

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, who has been vocal about the practice, called it 'illegal and cheating', and even fired over 300 employees on moonlighting charges. Infosys too has drafted certain guidelines for its employees around moonlighting without mentioning the term, as per news reports.

There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 20, 2022

Earlier this month, the issue was even discussed in Parliament. The Centre on the moonlighting issue has said that a worker shall not take any type of work against the interest of the employer in addition to his or her job as per the legal framework. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Labour & Employment Rameshwar Teli said that legally a worker cannot take any type of work against the interest of the employer. He added that the government is not taking up any study on the issue.

