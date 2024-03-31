scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Zomato gets Rs 23.26-cr GST notice from Karnataka tax authorities

Feedback

Zomato gets Rs 23.26-cr GST notice from Karnataka tax authorities

Zomato said the demand order has been received in respect of excess availment of input tax credit and interest, penalty thereon.

Zomato said the demand order had been received for excess availment of input tax credit and interest penalty Zomato said the demand order had been received for excess availment of input tax credit and interest penalty

Online food delivery platform Zomato has received a tax demand and penalty worth Rs 23.26 crore from Karnataka tax authorities, the company said on Sunday. The company, however, said it believed it had a strong case on merits and it will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

Zomato said the demand order had been received for excess availment of input tax credit and interest penalty. "The company, in its response to the show cause notice, had clarified on the issue along with relevant documents and judicial precedents, which appears to not have been appreciated by the authorities while passing the order," it said in an exchange filing.

"The company believes that it has a strong case to defend the matter before the appellate authority," Zomato said, adding that it does not expect any financial impact on the company.

Earlier this month, Zomato got a tax notice from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax of Gujarat. The penalty was in relation to the audit of the company’s GST returns and accounts for the financial year 2018-19. The demand order Zomato received was due to the excess availment of input tax credit and short payment of GST.

Zomato disclosed that it received an order demanding a GST of Rs 4,11,68,604 along with applicable interest and penalty totalling to Rs 8,57,77,696 for the financial year 2018-19. ‘’The company has received an order for FY 2018-19 pursuant to the audit of GST returns and accounts by the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Gujarat raising demand of GST of Rs 4,11,68,604/-, along with applicable interest and penalty totaling to Rs 8,57,77,696,'' Zomato said.

Zomato stated that these do not appear to have been fully accounted for by the authorities while passing the order.

Published on: Mar 31, 2024, 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Zomato Ltd
Zomato Ltd