Zomato rolls out revamped Gold loyalty programme with delivery and dine-in benefits

Publically listed food delivery firm Zomato has relaunched its loyalty program Gold which offers a bunch of benefits to its users including free delivery, no delay guarantee and special access during rush hours.

The new Gold program is priced at Rs 149 for three months. The company has not announced an annual subscription plan.

The new program will replace the discontinued 'Pro Plus' program. Existing members of Pro/Pro Plus programs is eligible for a complimentary Gold membership for three months.

Under the new plan, members will receive unlimited free deliveries at all restaurants under 10 km distances or orders above Rs 199; Rs 100 coupons for delayed orders for orders with ‘no delay guarantee’, and additional offers of up to 30 per cent on delivery and up to 40 per cent flat off on dining at over 25,000 restaurant partners.

Gold members will also get access to more restaurants during high demand times such as festivals and peak hours. The membership has no restrictions on the number of times a user can avail the benefits including free delivery.

The announcements comes nearly a month after Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal teased a possible return of the Gold program in a tweet in December.

The Gold membership programme, which was launched in 2017, was upgraded to Zomato Pro in 2020. It offered several benefits to members including 1+1 on food and beverages at partner restaurants. The 'Pro Plus' program was launched in August the following year. It was available to only a few users at first and on invite-only and included all the benefits of Zomato Pro like dining discounts, priority delivery, over-the-top delivery offers with unlimited free deliveries.

The subscription program faced severe push back from restaurateurs led by National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).



