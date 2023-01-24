Zomato to hire 800 people including engineers and product managers, founder posts job vacancies

With tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta and Twitter firing employees across various sectors, the job market today is highly unstable across the world. Spotify was the latest company to announce layoffs and has planned to reduce 6 per cent of its workforce.

Providing a sense of relief amidst all the job cuts, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal posted several job vacancies on LinkedIn as the company is looking forward to hiring around 800 people in various roles including engineers, product managers, growth managers, and so on.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's LinkedIn post

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal posted ads for five positions on his LinkedIn account. The posts are - Chief of Staff to CEO, Generalist, Growth Manager, Product Owner, and Software Development Engineer.

"Hello everyone – we have about 800 positions open across these 5 roles at Zomato. If you happen to know someone really good for any of these roles, please tag them on this thread.

To express interest in knowing more about any of these roles, please email me at deepinder@zomato.com – me and/or my team will be prompt in responding to you and closing the loop either way," the entrepreneur wrote.

Zomato's Food Delivery scam

Recently, reports had surfaced that some Zomato delivery agents were trying to pull off a scam wherein they would ask the customer to pay them, a sum of Rs 200 or Rs 300 for their order, instead of the company. A LinkedIn user highlighted the scam and tagged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, informing him about the same.

The post, that went viral, reads, "As soon as the delivery boy came after 30-40 minutes, he told me that sir, don't pay online next time. I asked him why. He said that next time when you will order food worth 700-800rs through COD you only have to pay 200rs for that. 'I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered', he said and added, 'Aap bas mujhe 200rs , 300rs de dena or 1000rs ke khane ke maje lena (you can just pay me Rs 200 or Rs 300 and enjoy food worth Rs 1000).'

Responding to the same, Deepinder Goyal said that he was aware of this on-going scam and was finding a way to fix the loopholes. "Aware of this, working to plug the loopholes," he replied on the post.