Zypp Electric partners with Zepto to offer 10 minutes delivery on EVs

Indian e-logistic service provider Zypp Electric, on Monday, announced its partnership with homegrown e-grocery company Zepto in order to facilitate last-mile deliveries. The company, with this partnership, aims to enable more than 20,000 deliveries daily in the country’s national capital Delhi and to further expand to Bengaluru and Mumbai in the next 4 months.

Currently, Zypp serves around 50 hubs in Delhi-NCR and plans to grow its partnership by 10 times in the next one year by doubling its fleet and areas of service, it said in a public release. Zypp Electric has an active fleet of more than 5000 e-scooters and is also planning to deploy over 1.5 lakh scooters by 2023.

The company also claims that it has become the go-to partner for everything last-mile logistics and has also partnered with industry leaders like Zomato, Swiggy, Big Basket, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, PharmEasy, Jio Mart, Delhivery, and Spencers.

Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO at Zypp Electric, while commenting on the partnership, said, “Quick and sustainable is the future of commerce, and our partnership with Zepto is helping pave the way for this industry revolution. In this first leg of our partnership, we have collectively helped reduce 1.62 Lakh carbon emissions and facilitated more than half a million for Zepto so far, all via electric vehicles breaking the myth of speed with sustainability. Owing to the kind of response recorded, we are certain that our partnership will only grow by multi-folds in terms of both, network on fleet extended and the number of deliveries done in a day.”

Zypp Electric also claims that it is actively working towards transitioning the last-mile logistics in India to 100 per cent electric by partnering with quick-commerce, food delivery and other commerce-related platforms. Their strategic partnership with multiple logistics and e-commerce companies has helped in reducing 17 Mn+ Kgs carbon emission in the last 24 months, it added.

Vinay Dahani, Chief Operating Officer, Zepto, said, “As pioneers and one of the fastest-growing players in the quick-commerce segment, we are constantly striving to achieve sustainable and long-term impact. This stands true not only for our 10-minute delivery promise but also in the way we plan our last mile. Our partnership with Zypp, and the impact we’ve achieved thus far, is a testament to our efforts in this direction. As we grow, our focus will be towards continuous reduction of carbon footprints across our operations.”

Zepto -- which was founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra -- claims itself as India’s fastest growing e-grocery company and is valued at $900 million following its recent Series-D fundraise of $200 million. Apart from grocery, Zepto has also introduced a cafe that allows customers to order Coffee, Chai, and other Café items, along with their groceries.

Zepto, headquartered in Mumbai, is present across 10 cities in India with over 1,000 employees and delivers around 3,000 products - including fresh fruits and vegetables, daily cooking essentials, dairy, and health-and-hygiene products - to Indian households within 10 minutes.