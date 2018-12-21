Last day of Xiaomi 'No 1 Mi fan sale': Big discounts on smartphones, smart LED TVs and more

Last few hours of Xiaomi's 'No 1 Mi Fan Sale' is underway on Mi.com and Amazon India with big discounts on smartphones, smart televisions and accesories. Chinese phone major Xiaomi has partnered with Paytm, Google Pay, and MobiKwik to offer cashbacks and rewards during the 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale'. Amazon India is also offering an instant discount to HDFC Bank users during the Fan Sale.

The 'No 1 Mi Fan Sale' kicked off Wednesday. One of the top smartphone on offer is the 4GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 5 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 12,999, while Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM model is available at Rs 14,999. The Redmi 6 Pro is available at Rs 10,999 down from Rs 11,999. Today is also the last day to get up to Rs 3,500 off on the latest Xiaomi's AndroidOne smartphone MiA2. Other notable smartphones on sale during No.1 Mi Fan Sale include the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant at Rs 8,999, whereas the Redmi Y2 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model comes at Rs 10,999. The flagship killer, Poco F1 is also available at Rs 19,999 down from the MRP of Rs 21,999.

Also Read: Xiaomi's Redmi Go handset could soon be launched in India

Also Read: Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale: Here are all the deals and discounts you need to know about

The ongoing No.1 Mi Fan Sale also offers discounts on Mi TV models like Mi TV 4A Pro 49, Mi TV 4C Pro 32, Mi TV 4A 43 etc.

As far as offers are concerned, Xiaomi is also offering Paytm cashback worth Rs 300 on purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi Y2, Mi A2, and Poco F1. Amazon India is offering 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit credit and debit card EMI transactions. Buyers using Google Pay can earn rewards up to Rs 500 for making a purchase worth at least Rs 5,000 in a single transaction. Similarly, the Mi Fan sale is offering 10% instant MobiKwik SuperCash, maximum up to Rs 1,000.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile's Vikendi map available for matchmaking; all you need to know

Xiaomi is also giving exchange offers and contests during the No.1 Mi Fan Sale. Aditionally, customers can also pick Christmas-special Mi Gift Cards and a list of cases and covers for Xiaomi smartphones at a starting price of Rs 79.

Edited By: Udit Verma