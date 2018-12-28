OnePlus 6T available with limited period discounts, no-cost EMI & exchange offers

It's raining offers for people looking to buy OnePlus 6T as Chinese smartphone major, OnePlus, has decided to delight its fans with instant discount offers, no cost EMI options and additional discounts on exchanging their old phones. The new offers and discounts are valid from today i.e. December 28 to January 6.

During the offer period the buyers of the OnePlus 6T can avail discount of Rs 1,500 on Amazon India on all EMI transactions using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. If the purchase is made on the company's official website or its exclusive offline outlets then the buyer is eligible for an extra Rs 2,000 discount on the exchange of their older OnePlus device. The non-OnePlus users will only be eligible for Rs 1,500 discount on exchange of their old Smartphone. All buyers of OnePlus 6T can also opt for six months no-cost EMI offers.

The flagship OnePlus 6T phone comes with a huge 6.41-inch full-HD+ optic AMOLED screen. The Snapdragon 845 SoC powered phone has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage. There is a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary lens. There is also a 16-MP front shooter with EIS.

The 6GB RAM/128GB storage model of OnePlus 6T is priced at Rs 37,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes at Rs 41,999. There is an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model priced at Rs 45,999. The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM &128GB storage model. The newly launched OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage and a price tag of Rs 50,999.

