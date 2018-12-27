Here're top 5 features WhatsApp introduced in 2018

WhatsApp has been on a roll in 2018, adding new features every month. Group calling, stickers and PiP mode were some of the noteworthy additions and many more are expected in 2019. WhatsApp also took several measures to curb the dissemination of fake news via its platform.

Lets take a look at some of the most exciting features introduced by WhatsApp this year.

WhatsApp stickers: Rolled out during the festival season, the stickers quickly got a lot of attention. WhatsApp doesn't have too many sticker packs of its own but the third-party developers made sure that there was no dearth of stickers. There are apps too that let users create their own personalised stickers.

Also Read: Here's why PUBG banned your account after Vikendi update

WhatsApp group calling: Earlier in the year, WhatsApp launched the group calling feature and it was an instant hit. Launched on both Android and iOS, the group call feature is end-to-end encrypted and permits up to four contacts to make audio or video call with each other simultaneously. The feature allows users to call and use 'Add Participant' icon to add three more participants from their contact list.

WhatsApp PiP mode: One of the biggest features of the year, the PiP mode allowed users to play videos from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram within the app itself. The users can pause/play and also play the video in full screen mode. The feature allows users to view videos inside the chat windows without leaving the app and getting redirected to external apps.

WhatsApp Forward limit: The company rolled out this feature after several incidences of fake news, which lead to cases of mob violence. The move was aimed at discouraging individuals from mass forwarding messages that contain propaganda and curb it from spreading to larger audience.

Suspicious link detection: WhatsApp can now help you to stay alert and cautious of spam, spoof and phishing links that you might get in your chats. Available for both Android and iOS, the feature will warn the user by highlighting the suspicious link/character in red, and users will get two options, either to open the link or go back.

Edited by: Udit Verma