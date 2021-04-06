scorecardresearch
'11 suicide bombers': Mail threatening to kill Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath sent to CRPF

The e-mail sent to CRPF on Tuesday morning, mentions that there are "11 suicide bombers" who will kill the Union ministers

The e-mail threatens to "eliminate" Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah by suicide attacks (PTI photos) The e-mail threatens to "eliminate" Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah by suicide attacks (PTI photos)

An e-mail threatening to kill Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was sent to CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), Mumbai on Tuesday, April 6.

The mail also threatens to carry out attacks on religious places and import installations, India Today reported.

The communication threatens to "eliminate" Adityanath and Shah by suicide attacks.

It mentions that there are "11 suicide bombers" who will kill the Union ministers. UP CM Adityanath had received death threats on previous occasions as well.

(More details are awaited...)

