2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan

The mastermind of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and operations commander of Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT) Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested in Pakistan over terror financing charges. The LeT commander, who was out on bail since 2015, was arrested by Punjab province's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a terror financing case registered in a Lahore police station.

"Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing," the CTD said.

The 61-year old terror commander was running a dispensary to generate funds for terrorist activities as well as personal expenses, officials said. "Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He also used these fundings for personal expenses," PTI quoted officials as saying. The CTD added that Lakhvi is also ab UN-designated terrorist apart from belonging to the LeT. He will be tried before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore.

LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks that claimed 166 lives and injured 300 others after coordinated shootouts and bombings orchestrated by the LeT terrorists for three days across India's financial capital. The terrorists who came from Pakistan to Mumbai via sea route targeted several locations-- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident and Nariman house and the Nariman House business and residential complex.

