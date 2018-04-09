2015 IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan tie the knot in Pahalgam

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, both toppers of the 2015 UPSC exam tied the knot in J&K's Pahalgam on Saturday. While details of the wedding are yet unclear, photos of their private ceremony are doing the rounds in social media. According to sources the wedding ceremony took place at the Pahalgam Club.

Following the traditional Kashmiri wedding, the families went to Khan's native village in Mattan on Sunday.



The 2015 UPSC exam results shot topper Tina Dabi (24) to fame as she became the first Dalit woman to top the highly-competitive exam. Not only did Dabi top the exam, she did so in her first attempt itself. Weeks later, Dabi was making headlines again - this time for her relationship with Khan (25) who had bagged the second spot in the same exam.

Dabi and Khan, both from the Rajasthan cadre met during their training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie and fell in love. They revealed their wedding plans in November last year.

While the families did not oppose their decisions, they faced a lot of flak from religious fringe groups, especially on social media. Some fanatical groups even called it a case of love jihad as Dabi is a Dalit woman and Khan a Kashmiri Muslim. Some outfits even wrote to Dabi's parents to stop the wedding.

Nevertheless, they withstood the opposition and eventually tied the knot.

Dabi is a graduate in Political Science from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College and Khan pursued a BTech degree from IIT Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.