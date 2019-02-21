7th Pay commission: Bihar university teachers and staff to get a salary hike soon

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that the state is one of the few in the country to hike salaries for university teachers and equivalent staff in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission. "For this the state has to bear an additional burden of Rs 436 crore every year," he tweeted, adding that on the recommendation of the service commission, retired University teachers will also be given the benefit of the 7th CPC.

The proposal got the nod from Bihar's cabinet on Monday, and about 8,000 teachers and 33,000 personnel will benefit from it, Jagran reported. As per the revised pay scale, the salaries of the state's teachers and employees will increase by 15-18% with retrospective effect from April 1, 2017. Clearly the move has been made with an eye on the upcoming general elections, where Bihar is being seen as a crucial state for the BJP. The buzz is that the revised salaries will commence from the new fiscal, while the arrears will be paid in instalments.

Last month, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had issued the much-awaited orders on revision of allowances and special allowances for teachers and equivalent academic cadre, Registrars, Finance Officers and Controller of Examinations in Central Universities and Colleges. "The revised special allowance per month for Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Principal in PG [post-graduate] College and Principal in UG [under-graduate] College are Rs 11,250, Rs 9,000, Rs 6,750 & Rs 4,500, respectively," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had tweeted at the time.

According to him the move is likely to benefit 30,000 teaching and equivalent staff in central universities and another 5,500 in deemed-to-be universities, while serving as a benchmark for 7 lakh teachers in state universities.

In the past month, two other major announcements were made under the 7th Pay Commission - a 300% hike in the allowance for the central government employees handling cash and treasury and over 200% increase in the running allowance for the railway employees.

