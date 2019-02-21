EPFO hikes provident fund interest to 8.65%; move to benefit 6 crore subscribers

Much to the delight of salaried employees, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Thursday hiked the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) rates by 0.10 per cent to 8.65 per cent for 2018-19 from 8.55 per cent last year. The rates have been hiked for the first time since 2016. The move to increase the EPF interest rate is set to benefit six crore EPFO subscribers.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) revised the EPF interest rates at its meet much against the expectations of a status quo on the same. The move once given a go ahead by the Finance Ministry will be notified by the Labour Ministry.

The CBT has representatives from the government, employers, and trade unions headed by the Labour Ministry. The EPF interest rates announced today are higher than the ones available on government small savings schemes whose returns are benchmarked to the market rates.

The fund is managed by the EPFO which manages retirement savings of over Rs 11 lakh crore.

The move according to experts is in line with a raft of populist announcements made by the Narendra Modi government ahead of Lok Sabha elections in April-May this year.