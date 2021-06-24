7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees to get monthly pension slip via SMS, WhatsApp

Ever wondered about receiving a 'pension credited' notification on your phone? The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has asked all the banks engaged in disbursing pensions to issue pension slips on the registered mobile numbers via SMS and email of the beneficiaries in a recent meeting with the Centralised Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of Pension Distributing Banks.

The Centre urged the banks to take this up as a welfare activity since these details are important in connection to Income Tax, Dearness Relief, DR arrears, etc. In order to ensure 'Ease of Living' of the pensioners, banks have also been encouraged to make use of social media apps like WhatsApp for the same apart from SMS and email.

"Accordingly, the undersigned is directed to request all Pension Distributing Banks to issue pension slip to pensioners after the credit of pension on their registered mobile numbers through SMS and email (wherever available) also. Banks may also use social media apps, WhatsApp, etc. in addition to SMS and email. The pension slip should provide complete details of monthly pension paid along with the break-up of the amount credited and tax deduction etc. if any," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions communique dated June 22 read.

The communique further read. "The CPPCs of Pension Distributing Banks are requested to ensure compliance of the above instructions for improving the 'Ease of Living' for pensioners."

Salaries and pensions of central government employees are disbursed on the basis of the Seventh Pay Commission.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

