7th Pay Commission Holi gift! 5-fold increase in incentive for employees fulfilling this criteria

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions recently approved an increase in incentives of highly qualified central government employees. This is notified through the 7th Pay Commission issued by the ministry recently. A five-fold increase will be made in the one-time incentives given to the employees if they acquire a higher degree while serving in their respective departments, as per the notification.

A lump sum amount of Rs 2,000-Rs 10,000 would be given to those acquiring fresh higher educational qualifications. This is considered to be a Holi gift by the Personnel ministry.

"Central Government Servants acquiring fresh higher qualifications after coming into service are granted incentive in the form of one-time lump-sum amount ranging from 2000/- to 10,000/-, as provided in this Department's OM No. 1/2/89-Estt.(Pay-l) dated 09.04.1999 and other related OMs", said the ministry.

This comes after the ministry amended a 20-year old norm in regard to the incentives payable. This will encourage the central government staffers to go for a higher educational degree.

The amount of incentives will vary, depending on the degree acquired by the employee. If a person has done a degree/diploma (3 years), then a lump sum amount of Rs 10,000 would be payable, if the degree/diploma is more than 3 years or equivalent, then the payable amount is Rs 15,000. If the postgraduate degree/diploma is of duration of 1 year or less, then the payable amount would be Rs 20,000 and if the postgraduate degree/ diploma is of duration of more than 1 year or equivalent, then the amount payable would be Rs 25,000. However, if one has acquired a PhD degree or equivalent, then the incentive payable would be Rs 30,000.

The ministry further stated that the incentive would be given for higher qualification acquired after induction into service. The government servant can claim the incentive within six months from the date of acquisition of higher qualification.

