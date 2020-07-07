Aadhaar-PAN linking: Govt extends deadline; here's how to link both, check status

The central government has extended the last date for linking Aadhaar and the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card to March 31, 2021. The decision was taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have extended deadlines. PAN-AADHAAR linking can be done till 31st March, 2021. We do hope this helps you plan things better," the income tax department wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier, in a major relief to taxpayers, the Income Tax Department had extended the last date of payment of self-assessment tax, in case of tax liability by up to Rs 1 lakh until November 30, 2020.

Following the Supreme Court's 2018 judgement on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, it is obligatory to link the 12-digit identification number with PAN card in order to file the income tax returns (ITR).

Even if a citizen is applying for a new PAN card, he/she needs to quote his/her Aadhaar number compulsorily. However, in the case of new applicants of PAN card, the interlinking is done automatically at the application stage.

Meanwhile, for existing PAN cardholders, it is obligatory to link it with Aadhaar by the stipulated date.

How to link your PAN with Aadhaar:-

1. Go to the income tax department's e-filing portal.

2. Register on the portal (if not already done). Your user id will be your PAN number.

3. If already registered, then log in by entering the User Id, date of birth, and password.

4. A pop-up window will appear on your screen, suggesting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

5. If it doesn't appear on screen then go to 'Profile Settings' on the Menu bar and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

6. Verify your PAN card details on screen with the ones on your Aadhaar. In case there is a mismatch between the details on PAN and Aadhaar, you need to get the same rectified in either of the documents.

7. If details match, then enter your Aadhaar number and click on the "link now" button.

8. A pop-up message will appear on the screen informing you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

9. You can also visit www.utiitsl.com or www.egov-nsdl.co.in to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

Once the deadline to link the PAN and Aadhaar is over, the I-T department will begin treating all unlinked PAN cards as "inoperative" ones. You will also not be able to file your ITR as the PAN card will no longer be treated as in use by the government and concerned authorities.

In case you don't know if your PAN is linked to your Aadhaar, you can check the status on the I-T department's e-filling portal.

Here's how you can do it:-

1. Go to www.incometaxindiafiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

2. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number

3. Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'. The status will be displayed.

4. You can also confirm the status of your PAN and Aadhaar linking by sending SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format as mentioned below.

5. UIDPAN