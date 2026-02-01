Top stocks in news: Sun Pharma, NPTC, Bajaj Auto, GAIL, Ola Electric, SAIL, Bank of Baroda

Indian benchmark indices may remain volatile ahead of the Union Budget 2026 after a weak closing on Friday led by profit booking in IT and metal stocks. Gold and silver saw a strong profit booking. BSE Sensex dropped 296.59 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 82,269.78, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 98.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 25,320.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, February 01, 2026:

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Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries: The pharma major reported 16 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 3,368.8 crore, while revenue grew 13.5 per cent YoY to Rs 15,520.5 crore for Q3FY26. Ebitda for the quarter increased 23.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,948.4 crore, while margins improved to 31.9 per cent for the quarter. It also declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 apiece.

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler auto major reported a 18.7 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 2,502.8 crore, while revenue increased 18.8 per cent YoY to Rs 15,220.3 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda jumped 22 per cent YoY to Rs 3,161 crore, while margins rose 20.8 per cent for the quarter.

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GAIL India: The state-run gas major's net profit sank 57.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,729.1 crore, while revenue declined 4.4 per cent YoY to Rs 35,302.8 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Its operating margins declined to 4.71 per cent, while it also declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 apiece.

NPTC: The state-run power transmission player reported a 8.3 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 5,597 crore, while revenue increased 1.7 per cent YoY to Rs 45,845.7 crore for the three months ended on December 31, 2025. The company announced a second interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share for the financial year 2026.

Jindal Steel: The metal player's net profit crashed 80.2 per cent YoY to Rs 188.6 crore, while its revenue increased 10.9 per cent YoY to Rs 13,026.6 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda fell 25 per cent YoY to Rs 1,634 crore, while its crude steel production rose 25 per cent YoY to 2.51 million tonnes QoQ.

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Ola Electric Mobility: The electric two-wheeler maker will lay off 5 per cent of its workforce as part of a restructuring effort, the electric scooter manufacturer said. It stated that it is 'doubling down' on speed and discipline through increased automation across its front-end operations, adding that it is building a “leaner organisation” positioned for long-term, profitable growth.

Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender reported a 4.5 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 5,054.6 crore, while net interest income remained largely flat at Rs 11,800.4 crore for the December 2025 quarter. NPAs fell on both net and gross levels on a sequential basis.

Steel Authority of India: The state-run metal players net profit jumped 163.6 per cent YoY to Rs 374 crore, while revenue increased 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 27,371.4 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 2,294 crore, while margins came in at 8.4 per cent for the quarter.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The state-run oil marketing company has executed a share subscription and shareholders agreement (SSSHA) with IIT Kanpur-incubated deep-tech startup Maraal Aerospace at IEW 2026 in Goa, aimed at strengthening India’s clean-energy and deep-tech aerospace ecosystem. It is investing Rs 2 crore in the startup to accelerate product development.

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Bharat Dynamics: The state-run defence player's net profit halved to 73 crore, while its revenue cracked 32 per cent YoY to Rs 566.3 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda cracked 79.7 per cent YoY to Rs 25.7 crore, while margins contracted sharply to 4.5 per cent for the quarter.

IDFC First Bank: The private lender reported a 48 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 502.5 crore, while net interest income grew 12 per cent YoY to Rs 5,492.4 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year. NPAs declined on gross levels, while they remained flat on a net basis, sequentially.

MOIL: The state-run metals company has received approval from the Ministry of Steel for a joint venture agreement and the formation of a joint venture company between MOIL and Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation (MPSMCL) for manganese ore mining in Madhya Pradesh.

Central Depository Services: The central depository player reported a 2.5 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 133.3 crore, while revenue increased 9.5 per cent YoY to Rs 304.3 crore for October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda came in flat at Rs 161 crore, while margins contracted 52.9 per cent YoY for the quarter.

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Central Bank of India: The state-run lender bank has entered into a distributorship agreement with HSBC Asset Management (India) for the distribution of their mutual fund products to its customers.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The drugmaker company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import, sell, and distribute Durvalumab Solution for Infusion in strengths of 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL (Imfinzi). Durvalumabis indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction.

Delhivery: The logistics solutions player reported a 58.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 39.6 crore, while revenue increased 17.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,805 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda surged 227 per cent YoY, coming in at Rs 147 crore, while margins stood at Rs 5.3 per cent.

HBL Engineering: The specialized engineering solutions company has received an order worth Rs 575 crore from the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, for the supply, testing, and commissioning of on-board KAVACH equipment (Version 4.0).

Intellact Design Arena: The IT and fintech solutions provider reported a 72 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 28.4 crore, while revenue improved 731.3 crore for the three-months ended on December 31, 2025. Its ebit tanked 48 per cent YoY to Rs 59.7 crore, while margins were down 8.1 per cent for the quarter.

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Asian Energy Services: The oil and energy company has announced the discovery of oil at the onshore Mevad field in Gujarat, following the drilling and testing of a new well, with expected peak production of approximately 125–130 barrels of oil per day (bopd).