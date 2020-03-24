Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to June 30 from March 31

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, has extended the Aadhaar-Pan card linking deadline to June 30 from March 31.

There are two ways to link your PAN card to your Aadhaar card: through SMS and/or through the IT department website. In order to link your PAN and Aadhaar via SMS, you need to type a message in the format: UIDPAN . You can send this SMS either to 567678 or 56161.

In order to link your PAN and Aadhaar via the IT department website, you will have to visit the IT-department website.

According to I-T department, over Rs 30.75 crore Permanent Account Number (PAN) had been linked to Aadhaar till January 27, 2020.

The FM has also extended the income tax returns filing date to June 30. In addition to this, for delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 9 per cent from 12 per cent.

Sitharaman also waived minimum bank charges for savings bank accounts. Also, threre will be no charge on withdrawing cash from any other bank's ATM for next three months, FM added.

In addition to all this, she said the Vivad se Vishwas tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by three months to June 30. Those availing the scheme by the extended deadline will not have to pay 10 per cent interest on the principal amount.

Also, due dates for issuing various notices under the Income Tax Act have also been extended.

The FM's latest announcement has come in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. The deadly virus has killed 11 people. And 482 have been tested positive, according to ICMR.

