AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam: Never named anyone in chargesheet filed by ED, Michel tells court

A day after ED filed a supplementary charge sheet against Christian Michel in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam, the alleged middleman moved a Delhi court Friday claiming that he has not named anybody before the probe agency.

He also alleged that the central government was using agencies for political agenda.

Michel's counsel claimed that the copy of the chargesheet was provided to the media before it was provided to Michel.

Advocate Aljo K Joseph, who has filed plea on Michel's behalf, claimed that "he (Michel) never named anyone".

In his plea, Michel has questioned how the chargesheet was leaked to the media even before its cognisance was taken by the court.

The matter will come up for hearing on April 6.

Also read: Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri denies role in AgustaWestland case during ED questioning

Also read: 'RG' received over Rs 50 crore from 2004-2016 in AgustaWestland deal, claims ED