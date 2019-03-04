Ahmedabad Metro to be inaugurated today; all you need to know about the new train network

During his two-day Gujarat visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Phase-1 of the 6 km long Ahmedabad Metro train service today. He also plans to travel some distance on the Phase-1 stretch and unveil the Common Mobility Card of Ahmedabad Metro. The development cost of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, which has been implemented by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited, is estimated to be around Rs 10,773 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his Twitter followers a brief overview of his visit on Sunday night.

4th March 2019- a historic day for the wonderful people of Ahmedabad. Phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro is going to be inaugurated. This project will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Ahmedabad. The foundation stone for Phase-2 of the Metro will also be laid. pic.twitter.com/MGxWaccYqP - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2019

The Phase-1 project is around 40.03 km in total, out of which 6.5 km is underground and the rest of the stretch is elevated. As per reports, the minimum fare may start from Rs 15 for a ride of up to 2 km and the maximum fare may be around Rs 51 for a ride of up to 31 km.

The 6.5 km long stretch that connects Vastral Gam to Apparel Park, will also include other two stations- Nirant Crossroads and Rabari Colony. The first trial run on the 6.5 km route of the metro rail was successfully conducted recently. This 6.5 km stretch is part of the East-West Corridor of the Ahmedabad Metro Phase-1.

The total stretch of the East-West Corridor is nearly 21.16 km long which covers 17 metro stations. The North-South Corridor, which is completely elevated comprises a total of 18.87 km and covers another 15 metro stations. The Old High Court station will be an interchange station for both the corridors.

The East-West Corridor links Vastral Gaam to Thaltej Gaam, crossing through Nirant Cross Road, Kankaria East, Kalupur Railway Station, Vastral, Rabari Colony, Amraiwadi, Apparel Park, Ghee Kanta, Shahpur, Old High Court, Gujarat University, Gurukul Road, Stadium, Commerce Six Road, Doordarshan Kendra, Thaltej metro stations.

The North-South corridor links Motera Stadium to APMC, Vasna, passing through Sabarmati, Ranip, Vadaj, Vijaynagar, Usmanpura, Old High court, AEC, Sabarmati Railway station, Gandhigram, Paldi, Shreyas, Rajivnagar and Jivraj metro stations.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Phase-2 of the Metro, as part of metro rail commissioning programmer. Union Cabinet had given approval for the Phase-2 of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project in February 2019.

Total completion cost of Phase-2 metro is estimated at Rs 5,384.17 crore. The Phase- 2 will comprise two corridors of total length 28.254 km. This will include the 22.838 km long Corridor 1 from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. The Corridor 2 will be 5.416 km long from GNLU to GIFT City.

This project aims at streamlining the urban transportation system and a much-needed additional public transport infrastructure in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. It will provide comfortable and reliable public transport to the travelers and help decreasing stress in inter-city commute due to intensive developments, increased number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to a launch a slew of other projects when he visits Gujarat, his home state, on Monday and Tuesday. He is a former chief minister of Gujarat, which he governed between 2001 and 2014.

