Amritsar train mishap Updates: Over 50 feared dead as train runs them over during Dussehra celebrations

More than 50 people are feared dead in a train acccident in Amritsar district of Punjab. The mishap took place near the Joda Phatak in Choura Bazar area of AMritsar where locals had gathered in numbers to attend the Dussehra celebrations on Friday.

"Ravan effigy was being burnt 70-80 meters from gate number 27. When the effigy fell, people present there ran towards the railway track, at the time a train was passing and level crossing there was shut," CPRO, Northern Railway, was quoted as saying by ANI. The train had no headlights and was not noticed by the crowd gathered near the closed gate, which led to the mishap.

The injured have rushed to nearby hospitals.

Updates:

10:10 pm: Punjab CM Amrinder Singh has ordered an inquiry in the Amritsar train mishap.

09:47 pm: Indian Railways issues helpline numbers after the Amritsar train mishap. The Amritsar station helpline numbers are: 0183-2223171, 0183-2564485. The Manawala station helpline numbers are Rly -73325, BSNL - 0183-2440024; Power Cabin ASR-Rly - 72820, BSNL - 0183-2402927; Vijay Sahota,SSE: 7986897301 and Vijay Patel, SSE: 7973657316

09:45 pm: Punjab government announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of every deceased in Amrtisar train mishap. The cost of treatment of those injured will be borne by the state government

09:45 pm: "An unfortunate tragedy has taken place place. My heart goes out to all those who have lost their lives and injured in this incident which from the initial reports appears to be a tragedy that could have been avoided," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the Amritsar train accident.

09:30 pm: Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha is rushing to Amritsar.

09:02 pm: "Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic train incident that occurred in Amritsar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the injured to recover quickly. Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations," tweets Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

09:00 pm: We would order an inquiry as to why this incident happened, says the Punjab CM after the train mishap in Amritsar.

09:00 pm: The state is on full alert. Everybody from the administration who is required in Amritsar has been moved there, says Punjab CM Amrinder Singh.

08:53 pm: The exact number of casualties is not know yet but it is definitely more than 50-60, Amritsar Police Commissioner SS Srivastava told ANI.

08:50 pm: "Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

08:47 pm: Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Sarkaria will reach Amritsar shortly to oversee rescue operations. Singh himself will visit Amritsar tomorrow to assess the situation.

08:45 pm: Punjab CM Amrinder Singh has ordered Home Secretary, Health Secretary and ADGP Law and Order to reach Amritsar.

08:38 pm: "Pained beyond words at the loss of precious lives due to a train tragedy during Dussehra festivities in #Punjab. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured," tweets Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Amritsar train mishap.

08:35 pm: Shocked to hear of tragic rail accident in Amritsar. Have asked all govt & pvt hospitals to stay open to help in this hour of grief. District authorities have been directed to take up relief and rescue operations on a war footing, tweets Punjab CM Amrinder Singh.

08:25 pm: Locals say no alarm was raised by the authorities or the Dussehra committee as the train approached the gathering at high speed.

08:15 pm: Police confirms more than 50 casualties in the train mishap at Amritsar as rescue operations commence. "There are more than 50 casualties. We are evacuating people, injured taken to the hospital," police official told ANI.