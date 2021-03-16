Anand Mahindra lauds Chenab Bridge construction; calls the engineers 'heroes'

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra lauded the efforts that have gone into constructing the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. The business tycoon shared a video of the construction of the arch bottom of the bridge, which is touted as the world's highest railway bridge. Mahindra said that stories of such engineers should be captured so that today's kids have their own heroes.

This bridge is said to have a lifespan of 120 years and has no support in between except both ends. Mahindra retweeted the video shared by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and wrote, "In my schooldays, saw a US documentary "It couldn't be done" about all their construction marvels such as the Golden Gate Bridge. I was sad that we didn't record such feats in India. Let's capture all such stories of our engineers so that today's kids have their very own heroes."



In my schooldays, saw a U.S documentary It couldnt be done about all their construction marvels such as the Golden

Gate Bridge. I was sad that we didnt record such feats in India. Lets capture all such stories of our engineers so that todays kids have their very own heroes https://t.co/w48SEX1WSl anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 16, 2021 Netizens agreed with Mahindra and one of the users even talked about Kailasa temple and Murudeshwara temple as examples of India's "ancient structural engineering excellence". We have been there even before the modern civilisation was born Sir



Just 2 examples of our ancient structural engineering excellence...

Kailasa temple(dug out in the granite) Murudeswara temple(tallest) pic.twitter.com/mqk7nKmDsm Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) March 16, 2021 Another user highlighted the latest projects like the Atal Tunnel, Statue of Unity and Bogibeel Bridge as great examples of modern India's engineering and construction capabilities. And this is where I&B Ministry must up the game. Commission documentaries on modern India's engineering & construction marvels. We have Statue of Unity, Atal Tunnel, Chenab Bridge, Bogibeel Bridge and many more. What is Mr. @PrakashJavdekar doing, God only knows?! Ramanathan Iyer (@ram_iyer) March 16, 2021

The Chenab bridge is 359 meters above Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab river and will also be 35 meters higher than Paris' Eiffel Tower. The bridge, which is located on the Katra-Banihal railway line at Kauri village, is being constructed an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore.

Also read: 'Lockdowns will be debilitating': Anand Mahindra suggests way to curb COVID spread in Maharashtra

Also read: Anand Mahindra praises Indore for waste management system; says will pave way for zero landfill