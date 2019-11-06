Andhra Pradesh to introduce English medium in govt schools from next year

Andhra Pradesh government schools are all set to introduce English medium for classes first to eighth from the next academic year.

As per the government's order Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has decided to convert all government, Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPP), and Zilla Parishad schools into English medium.

The move will come into force for standards I to VIII from the next academic year, i.e. 2020-21 and for standards IX and X from the academic year 2012-22.

The government has entrusted powers to the Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, to open parallel English Medium sections in high schools for Classes VI to X.

As per the government order, the Commissioner of School Education will also ensure implementation of Telugu or Urdu as a mandatory subject, depending on the current medium of instruction in the schools.

As part of the new initiative, teachers will be trained to teach English. New teachers will be hired based on tests for their proficiency and skills in English.

The government will also take steps to revive English Language Teaching Centres and District English Centres (DECs).