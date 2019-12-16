Anti-CAA protests: 'Must be wary of jihadists, Maoists getting into student protests,' says Sitharaman

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that people must be wary of jihadists infiltrating student protests. She also criticised the Congress for the clashes between Jamia students and the Delhi Police over the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

The FM who has started holding consultations with various stakeholders ahead of the Budget 2020 told news agency PTI, "I don't know what happened at Jamia last night; we must be wary of jihadists, Maoists, separatists getting into student protests."

She also criticised Congress and said, "Whipping up people's emotions on issues like CAA only shows Congress' frustration." The Congress is scheduled to protest against the Delhi Police outside its ITO headquarters on Monday at 3pm.

Delhi Chief Minister has said that he is worried about the worsening law and order situation in Delhi. "I am very worried over the worsening law and order situation in Delhi. To ensure that peace returns to the city immediately, I have sought time from Home Minister Amit Shah for a meeting," he said.

Meanwhile, at a press conference Jamia Milia Islamia University Vice Chancellor told the media that the university would file an FIR against the Delhi Police for forcefully entering the university premises.

The Delhi Police, on the other hand, has filed two cases against the Jamia students for arson and rioting and damage to public property.

The Supreme Court has also asked the students to stop riots. "We will determine the rights but not in the atmosphere of riots, let all of this stop and then we will take suo motu cognizance. We are not against rights and peaceful demonstrations," said CJI Bobde.

