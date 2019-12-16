Citizenship Amendment Act: Day after Jamia clashes, Lucknow university students face off with police

Students in Nadwa College in Lucknow staged a protest on Monday demanding the scrapping of newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The students were seen raising slogans in support of Delhi's Jamia students, many of whom were brutally beaten up in clashes with the police on Sunday. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported the Lucknow college between the police and the students.

Lucknow police had closed the gates of the college to curtail the student agitation.





Lucknow: Protests in Nadwa college against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Stone pelting breaks out. pic.twitter.com/UAOOgG1wYF â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 16, 2019

"There was stone pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. Situation is normal now. Students are going back to their classrooms," Superintendent of Police Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said to ANI.

Superintendent of Police Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani: There was stone pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. Situation is normal now. Students are going back to their classrooms. #CitizenshipAmendmentActpic.twitter.com/FiFe1b6Ee9 â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), police personnel were deployed in the campus to maintain peace and harmony. The Aligarh police has said the hostels would be evacuated in the next two to three days.

Also read: Anti-CAB protests Live updates: SC to hear Delhi Police-Jamia students' clash pleas on Tuesday; warns rioters

Senior advocate Indira Jaisingh on Monday requested the Supreme Court to take notice of violence against students in AMU and Jamia. She said grave human rights violation was unleashed by the uniformed men against the students.

CJI SA Bobde took a strict view of the prevailing situation and warned the students against violent protests. Bobde said, "Just because they happen to be students, it doesn't mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down. This is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop".

Also read: Anti-CAA protests: CJI says rioting must stop, issues warning to Jamia students

In Agra, the district administration has taken measures to prevent spilling of violence from neighbouring Aligarh. The police cyber cell is reportedly keeping an eye on social media posts to check rumour-mongering.

Digital volunteer groups were assisting the security agencies. Protests have also taken place in Hyderabad's Maulana Azad National Urdu University, TISS Mumbai and Delhi University.

On Sunday, protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

Also read: Anti-CAA protests: How to check status of flights, trains to Assam, West Bengal

Also read: Anti-CAA protest in Delhi: Traffic Police releases advisory; urges commuters to avoid Sarita Vihar-Kalindi Kunj